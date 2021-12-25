BTS members test positive for Covid-19

Following their return to South Korea from the band’s first pandemic-era concerts in the United States, two additional members of the K-pop group BTS tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, according to their management business Big Hit Music.

A day after Suga, a composer and rapper for the seven-member group, tested positive for COVID-19, rapper RM, 27, and vocalist Jin, 29, were diagnosed.

According to the corporation, all three had finished their second doses of a coronavirus vaccine in August.

BTS has been at the forefront of the global K-Pop craze since their debut in 2013, with catchy, energetic music and choreography, as well as lyrics and social projects targeted at uplifting young people.

BTS’s concerts in the United States were their first since a tour across Asia, Europe and North America in 2019.