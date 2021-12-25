Despite the Omicron rise, Americans continue to make Christmas plans

Despite the spike of COVID-19 infections fuelled by the Omicron variety, millions of Americans are forging ahead with holiday plans that include cross-country flights, crowded tourist destinations, and indoor meals.

Debbie Rodriguez, an American traveller that said she considered postponing the family’s Christmas trip to New York City ‘long and hard’ before deciding to fly from Houston last-minute on Thursday.

‘We just decided we’re not going to live in terror,’ Rodriguez, 48, said as she waited for luggage with her husband and two children at New York’s LaGuardia airport.

Rodriguez explained that her completely vaccinated family had intended to witness the Rockettes’ Christmas show before it was cancelled due to the COVID outbreak, so they’ll instead visit the Statue of Liberty and Central Park.

COVID- Omicron, which was originally discovered in November and currently accounts for around 73 percent of cases across the country and as many as 90 percent of cases in some locations, such as the eastern Atlantic states, has caused a surge in infections in the United States in recent days.