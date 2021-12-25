Greek shipwreck claims lives of at least 16 migrants

The third maritime disaster in Greece involving migrants occurred on Friday when a boat overturned off the Greek island of Paros in the central Aegean Sea, killing at least 16 people, the country’s coastguard reported.

Overnight, authorities launched a search and rescue operation northwest of Paros. The coastguard reported that air and maritime assets had been dispatched to the area.

Greece is one of the main entry points into the European Union for migrants and refugees from Africa, the Middle East and other parts of the world, but the flow has slowed since 2015-2016, when more than a million people passed through the nation on their way to other EU countries, which prompted Greece to fence its borders.

The bodies of 12 males, three women and a baby were retrieved from the region, according to the country’s semi-official Athens News Agency.