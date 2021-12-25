Plays piano with Tom Walker in Christmas special; Kate Middleton surprises audience

London: Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, surprised Britons on Friday by playing a Christmas single on the piano. The song was broadcast on TV on Christmas Eve, where it showed the Duchess playing the piano while accompanying singer Tom Walker.

The duo played the song ‘For Those Who Can’t Be Here’ in the Westminster Abbey by candlelight. The video was recorded at a royal Christmas carol service named ‘Together at Christmas’ in the Chapter House of the Abbey, a day before a community carol service on December 8. The carol service was broadcast in Britain on Christmas Eve. The song was written by Walker for those who have to self-isolate or have lost loved ones in the pandemic.

WHAT A NIGHT ? I can’t thank @KensingtonRoyal enough for being a part of this performance. This is dedicated to those who can't be here this Christmas including my grandad. He definitely would have been bragging about this to his mates down the pub ?https://t.co/Q4evXxccjj pic.twitter.com/T8babKS1zA — Tom Walker (@IamTomWalker) December 24, 2021

‘I’m so excited to be hosting #TogetheratChristmas here at @wabbey, a place that’s really special to William and me’, she took her joy to her Twitter handle. ‘Together at Christmas brought together so many inspirational individuals for a night of wonderful carols and music. But above all, it was about celebrating the goodwill, acts of kindness, love, empathy, and compassion which have helped people come through these difficult times’, she penned on another tweet.

Together at Christmas brought together so many inspirational individuals for a night of wonderful carols and music. But above all, it was about celebrating the goodwill, acts of kindness, love, empathy, and compassion which have helped people come through these difficult times. pic.twitter.com/y9rNg3Wlke — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) December 24, 2021

The Duchess had the idea of recording the song with Walker after meeting the 30-year-old singer in October during a charity event. Photos posted on Middleton’s social media accounts show her preparing Westminster Abbey for the event by decorating the Christmas tree.