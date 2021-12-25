Police seize 1.3 tonne ketamine

Hong Kong: Hong Kong police busted a drug smuggling bid and seized 1.3 tonne of ketamine worth over $100 million. This is the largest bust of its kind in the city’s history.

Hong Kong intercepted the narcotics as they were being offloaded from a speedboat in the seaside Lei Yue Mun district. Three local men and a man of Indian nationality has been arrested in connection with the case.

Hong Kong police said that the Covid-19 induced travel restrictions have forced smugglers to make risker bulk shipments.