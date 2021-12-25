Santa Claus, where are you right now? Track his location here…

It’s finally that time of year when the fun begins. Festive vibes have already begun to take hold as winter approaches. Despite the deadly Coronavirus affecting the holiday season this year, it seems that Santa Claus is immune to the virus. Christmas is here and Santa is coming to you with gifts. Most people are staying at home and practicing social distancing.

To track his location, follow these steps:

North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and Google can be used to track Santa’s journey. Christmas gifts for all children all over the world will be delivered by Santa Claus in just one night, which is expected to cover 510,000,000 kilometers.

The following websites allow you to track Santa:

www.noradsanta.org

santatracker.google.com

Google has been tracking Santa’s journey since 2004, while NORAD started monitoring him in 1995. Starting at 2:30 pm IST on Christmas Eve, both websites began providing information about Santa’s location. The Google Santa Tracker also offers a number of games, such as Santa selfie, Elf maker, Ollie under the sea, Elf ski, Gumball tilt, Present bounce, Snowball storm, Penguin dash, etc. By using the NORAD Tracks Santa app, one can now track Saint Nicolas’ location.

After a newspaper misprinted Santa’s contact information, NORAD started tracking Santa. Consequently, a child called the number and was connected to US Air Force Colonel Harry Shoup at the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center (NORAD’s predecessor). Thereafter, an officer was assigned to take children’s calls.