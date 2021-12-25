War games in Gulf were warning towards Israel, says Iran

Iran’s top military commanders said on Friday that war simulations held in the Gulf this week were designed to convey a message to Israel, amid fears over Israeli plans to hit Iranian nuclear sites.

The Revolutionary Guards used ballistic and cruise missiles in their war simulations. At the conclusion of the exercises on Friday, state television showed missiles destroying a target that resembled Israel’s Dimona nuclear reactor.

‘The Revolutionary Guards successfully simulated targeting this crucial centre of the Zionist regime in its missile exercise through a mockup of the Dimona atomic facility,’ the semi-official news source Tasnim said.