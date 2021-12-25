World’s 1st DMV that can run on roads & rail tracks to make debut in Japan

The world’s first dual-mode vehicle (DMV) that can travel on both highways and train tracks has been developed in Japan. On Saturday, the railbus will make its public premiere in the Japanese town of Kaiyo.

The vehicle has the appearance of a minibus and is equipped with standard rubber tyres for road use. Steel wheels fall from the vehicle’s bottom as soon as it gets at an interchange, thus transforming it into a train carriage that can easily operate on a rail track. To move the DMV onto the railway, the front tyres are raised off the track while the back wheels remain down.

According to the CEO of Asa Coast Railway, which runs the DMVs, the vehicles might assist tiny towns like Kaiyo with an elderly and dwindling population, where local transportation firms struggle to make a profit. The DMV can transport up to 21 passengers and travels at a top speed of 60 km/h (37 mph) on train tracks and about 100 km/h (62 mph) on public highways.

The modest fleet of vehicles, which come in a variety of colours and are powered by diesel, will travel along part of the coast of Shikoku island in southern Japan, linking numerous small villages and providing passengers with beautiful views of the sea.

Miura expressed the hope that the project will entice train enthusiasts from all around Japan to visit Kaiyo, a tiny town in Tokushima prefecture.