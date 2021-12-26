3 expats arrested for smuggling drugs to Oman

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) busted a drug smuggling bid. The ROP arrested three expats for trying to smuggle 46 kilograms of crystal drug.

The Coast Guard Police Command, in cooperation with the Directorate General for Combating Drugs and Psychotropic Substances, seized a boat carrying three people of Asian nationality while entering the Omani territorial sea off the shores of Muscat Governorate, with more than 46 kilograms of crystal drug in their possession.