Gulf country extends expat work contract registration deadline

Muscat: The Ministry of Labour in Oman has extended the expat work contract registration deadline. The ministry has given an additional period of time for business owners and institutions to complete the registration of work contracts for expatriate workers until the end of January 2022.

‘An additional period has been given to business owners and institutions to complete the registration of work contracts for the expat workforce, until January 31, 2022. Accordingly, employers and institutions are requested to complete the procedures for registering work contracts before the end of the period’, said the ministry in a statement.