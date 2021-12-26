Karnataka imposes night curfew for 10 days starting December 28

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has decided to enforce a 10-day ‘night curfew’ from December 28 to January 5, between 10 pm to 5 am, Karnataka Health Minister said on Sunday. Amid increasing threat of the new Omicron variant, the state government has also imposed several restrictions for New Year celebrations and gatherings.

‘We would like to watch from December 28 onwards, for about 10 days to begin with, by calling a night curfew, invoking Section 144, from 10 pm to 5 am’, Sudhakar said.

After a high-level meeting of senior Ministers, officials and the Covid-19 technical advisory committee, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told the media that there will be a curb on functions and gatherings for the New Year. He also added that the government has banned parties and celebrations with DJs and large gatherings.