Salman Khan bitten by a snake at his Panvel farmhouse, discharged from hospital

Ahead of his birthday, Salman Khan was bitten by a non-venomous snake at his Panvel farmhouse in the wee hours of Sunday. After receiving an anti-venom treatment, he was eventually discharged from the hospital.

According to sources, the incident occurred in the garden area outside the main sitting promenade, where he was sitting and speaking to his close friends. The actor was immediately taken to the MGM hospital in Kamothe. He was discharged after being kept under observation for six hours. He is now back in Panvel, and is doing well.

Salman turns 56 on December 27 and usually celebrates his birthday with friends and family at his farmhouse. The farmhouse is named after his sister, Arpita, and he has spent several months here during the Covid-19 lock down last year.