Telangana announces compensation for kin of 113 farmers who committed suicide

The Telangana state government on Saturday issued orders for payment of compensation to the families of 113 farmers who committed suicide. Each affected family will be paid Rs 6 lakh. The government has released Rs 7.95 crore for the families of 27 farmers in Vikarabad, 23 in Nalgonda, 12 in Jayashankar-Bhupalapally, 10 in Jangoan, and nine each in Hanamkonda and Mulugu districts.

The undivided Andhra Pradesh government used to pay a compensation of Rs 6 lacs to family members of farmers in case of suicide. However, the procedure was complicated and time-consuming, and it required a joint investigation by income and law enforcement personnel.

Following the state’s establishment in 2014, the TRS government created the Rythu Bima plan in 2018, in association with LIC, which pays Rs 5 lakh as compensation, in case of suicide by a farmer. The government has paid a premium of nearly Rs 1,000 crore on behalf of farmers with digital pattadar passbooks.

Between 2014 and 2018, the government did not pay compensation, and the families of the farmers who committed suicide approached the High Court demanding compensation. The court then ordered the government to investigate these cases and compensate the families.