The World Health Organization investigates mysterious sickness in South Sudan

The World Health Organization (WHO) has launched an investigation into a strange ailment that has killed almost 100 individuals in South Sudan.

According to ABC News, 97 people have died in Fangak, Jonglei State, from the sickness, with the most of the deaths occurring among the elderly and children under the age of 14. The incident was first investigated by the agency in November.

Cough, diarrhoea, fever, headache, chest pain, joint pain, lack of appetite and physical weakness are among the symptoms, according to the South Sudan Ministry of Health.