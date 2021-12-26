UAE based airline suspends flights from three countries

Dubai: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates Airlines suspended flights from three African countries. The air carrier suspended flights from Kenya, Ethiopia and Tanzania until further notice from today. Passenger flights from Dubai to these three countries will remain unaffected.

Earlier the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Emergency Management Authority and the General Civil Aviation Authority in the UAE had announced the suspension of all inbound flights for national and international carriers and transit passengers from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, and Nigeria from Saturday, December 25, effective 7.30am.