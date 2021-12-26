DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

UAE based airline suspends flights from three countries

Dec 26, 2021, 11:20 pm IST

Dubai: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates Airlines suspended flights from three African countries. The air carrier suspended flights from  Kenya, Ethiopia and Tanzania until further notice from today. Passenger flights from Dubai to these three countries will remain unaffected.

Also Read: Gulf country revise entry rules 

Earlier the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Emergency Management Authority  and the General Civil Aviation Authority in the UAE  had announced the suspension of all inbound flights for national and international carriers and transit passengers from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, and Nigeria from Saturday, December 25, effective 7.30am.

Tags
shortlink
Dec 26, 2021, 11:20 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button