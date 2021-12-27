12-yr-old girl raped by father in Haryana; accused absconding

Gurugram: A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father in Haryana’s Gurugram on Sunday night. The police officials said that the complaint was lodged by the girl’s mother, adding that the accused is absconding after committing the crime.

According to the complaint filed by the girl’s mother, they were sleeping when her husband raped their daughter. ‘I was shocked when I saw my husband raping my 12-year-old daughter. When I raised an alarm, my husband fled. I want strict action against him’, the complainant said.

The girl’s rape was confirmed in a medical examination and an FIR was lodged, police said, adding that they are conducting raids on the accused’s possible whereabouts to nab him.