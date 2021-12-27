BJP to appoint coordinators in every village as part of its community outreach drive

As part of its major community outreach drive, the farmers’ wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party plans to appoint co-ordinators in every village to inform farmers about the various welfare schemes implemented by the central government. The move comes ahead of crucial assembly elections in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, and Manipur.

After the contentious farm laws were repealed, party functionaries in the states were urged to hold meetings and organise seminars to inform farmers about the farmer-centric policies of Modi government.

‘We will soon begin appointing gramme syanyojak (village coordinator) in every village across the country. The central government has come out with several schemes such as soil health card, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Fasal Bima Yojana etc., for the welfare of farmers, and we want to reach out to farmers and tell them about it’, Manoj Yadav, national media in-charge of BJP farmers’ wing, said.

The state unit’s farmers’ wing has scheduled a Kisan Sammelam in 75 districts of poll-bound Uttar Pradesh till January 3.