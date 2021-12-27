Chandigarh Muncipal Corporation elections: AAP wins six seats, counting underway

In its maiden attempt in Chandigarh, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won six of the 35 municipal corporation seats in Chandigarh for which counting is underway. Chander Mukhi Sharma, the head of the AAP’s election campaign committee, however, lost the poll. The BJP has won five seats and Congress won four. One seat has been won by the Shiromani Akali Dal.

Former BJP mayors Ravi Kant Sharma and Davesh Moudgil were among the bigwigs who lost the polls. Moudgil lost by 939 votes to AAP candidate Jasbir Singh, while Sharma was defeated by 888 votes.

So far, the AAP has won wards 1, 17, 21, 25, 26, and 29, the BJP has won wards 2, 6, 9, 14, and 33, while the Congress has won wards 5, 10, 13, and 34. The SAD has bagged ward number 30.

The counting started at 9am and the final results are expected to be declared by 2pm.