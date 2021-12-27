COVID-19 hampers Americans’ holiday travels for the third day

COVID-19 caused more than 1,300 flights to be cancelled in the United States on Sunday, while numerous cruise liners had to cancel stops due to breakouts on board, disrupting the plans of thousands of holiday travellers.

According to a tally by flight-tracking website FlightAware.com, commercial airlines had cancelled 1,318 flights within, into or out of the United States by mid-afternoon.

According to several media accounts, at least three cruise ships were also compelled to return to port without making scheduled port calls after COVID-19 cases were discovered on board.

For several Americans flying over the weekend, it was the third day of suffering as the Christmas holidays, which are traditionally a busy time for travel, combined with a rapid spread of the Omicron variant across the country.