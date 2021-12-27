Flood hits northeastern Brazil bursting dams in the region

After weeks of torrential rains, two dams in the northern Brazilian state of Bahia gave way, overflowing already bloated local rivers and causing floods in towns across the region, authorities reported on Sunday.

On Saturday night, the Igua dam in the city of Vitoria da Conquista in southern Bahia collapsed, forcing officials to evacuate citizens, primarily in the village of Itambe.

On Sunday morning, a second dam in Jussiape, 100 kilometres to the north, broke leading way to rising water levels, prompting inhabitants to flee to higher ground.

The dam failures did not result in any deaths or injuries, although bridges and roads were destroyed.