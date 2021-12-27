Israel decides on fourth Covid vaccine shot as trial

On Monday, a prominent Israeli hospital will start administering the fourth Covid 19 vaccination shot to 150 employees as part of a trial to see if a second booster is required worldwide, the facility announced on Sunday.

According to Sheba Medical Center in Tel Aviv, the experiment will give data on the efficacy of a fourth dose and assist decision-makers in setting health goals.

The fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus strain has been verified in 1,118 persons in Israel, with the number of people infected doubling every two days.

Israelis aged 60 and more who received a booster shot at least four months ago should take a fourth dosage of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, according to a panel of specialists from the Ministry of Health.