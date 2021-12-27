Jesus Christ statue vandalised in Haryana’s Ambala: Police

A statue of Jesus Christ was vandalised at a church in Ambala, Haryana on Sunday afternoon. The culprits are yet to be identified despite police analysing CCTV video.

Anil Vij, Haryana’s Home Minister, stated that they expect to identify the offenders via the CCTV video. ‘We have assigned three teams to catch the criminals. We have gathered CCTV footage and two men appear to have been involved in this. We hope that we will soon arrest those involved based on the video footage’, he said.

Naresh, Station House Officer of Sadar police station stated: ‘Two men jumped the boundary wall at 12:30 pm and vandalised a Jesus Christ statue at around 1:40 pm. A complaint is being lodged and action will be taken accordingly’.

In recent years, India has seen an increase in cases of violence against religious minorities. In many places, churches have been attacked, and Christmas celebrations have been disrupted. Following charges from the ruling BJP that churches are attempting to forcefully convert people to Christianity, Karnataka recently approved an anti-conversion bill. A right-wing mob disrupted a Christmas festival at a Haryana private school on Thursday.