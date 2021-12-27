Pankhuri and Grabhouse founder Pankhuri Shrivastava passes away aged 32

Pankhuri Shrivastava, the founder of Pankhuri, a Sequoia Capital-backed woman-centric social community platform start-up, died on Friday at the age of 32 after a cardiac arrest.

The company confirmed the news on Twitter on Monday, ‘With profound grief and sorrow, we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved CEO, Pankhuri Shrivastava. We lost her on 24th December 2021 due to a sudden cardiac arrest. May her soul obtain Sadgati. Om Shanti’.

Pankhuri Shrivastava founded Pankhuri in 2019 to provide a platform for women to socialise, learn and grow through live interactive classes, expert chat and interest-based groups. Sequoia Capital India’s accelerator programme, Surge, as well as India Quotient and Taurus Ventures, helped her raise $3.2 million.

Shrivastava previously created Grabhouse, a rental firm that was sold to online listings company Quikr in a cash and stock deal in 2016.

On social media, a number of venture investors and senior executives expressed their condolences for the demise of Pankhuri Shrivastava. Vani Kola, the founder of Kalaari Capital, and Rajan Anandan, the managing director of Sequoia India, were among them.

‘Yesterday it came as a shock to me when I found out that ©pankhuril6 is no more. I remember her as a vivacious bright woman full of ideas and full of life. She was confident. That was something you noticed about her immediately!’ Kola tweeted on Sunday.

‘Deeply saddened and shocked by this sudden loss. Pankhuri was so full of life, ideas and passion and had a missionary zeal. We loved having Pankhuri in our Surge family and will miss you so dearly. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family in this very difficult time’, Rajan Anandan wrote.