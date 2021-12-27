Punjab polls 2022: Former Mohali Mayor Kulwant Singh joins AAP

Chandigarh: Former Mohali mayor and realtor Kulwant Singh on Monday joined the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls next year. AAP’s leader Raghav Chadha and state party chief Bhagwant Mann inducted him to the party fold and said that said Singh’s familiarity with Mohali’s issues and voters will help AAP a great deal. Kulwant is the likely candidate of AAP from Mohali constituency for the assembly elections next year.

Kulwant Singh’s political career started from Mohali Municipal Council (MC) in mid 90s when he became the president of the civic body. He became the first mayor of the city in 2015 in a dramatic way after rebelling against the Shiromani Akali Dal. He managed to become the mayor with the Congress’s support but later joined the SAD. Earlier this year, Kulwant Singh once again rebelled against the SAD and formed the ‘Azad Group’. His faction managed to win in 10 out of 50 wards, but he lost the elections. In 2014, he contested the parliamentary elections on SAD ticket from Fatehgarh Sahib but lost badly and came at the third position.

Meanwhile, Sheetal Angural, national executive member of BJP SC Morcha, joined AAP with his associates at party headquarters in Chandigarh. Raghav Chadha said people are continuously joining the party and with the support of Sheetal Angural, AAP will be strengthened in Jalandhar West.