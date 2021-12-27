Rahul Gandhi to Kickstart Cong poll campaign with Moga rally

The ruling Congress will kick off its campaign for the upcoming Punjab elections with a mega rally in Moga district on January 3. The rally will be addressed by AICC leader Rahul Gandhi and is expected to take place in Killi Chahlan village of Moga. The local Congress leadership has already started the preparations for the rally.

Cabinet Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu said that the event is provisionally slated for January 3. ‘Since Moga district is in the heart of Punjab, the campaign will be started from here. The village Killi Chahlan has locational advantage. It is easily approachable from Majha, Malwa and Doaba so we will be holding first rally in this village’, he said.

Notably, in 2019 Gandhi launched the Congress’s campaign for the Punjab Lok Sabha elections with a rally in Killi Chahlan. Recently, the Shiromani Akali Dal has also staged a rally here to commemorate its 100th anniversary.