Vikram Misri appointed as new Deputy National Security Adviser

New Delhi: Vikram Misri, the China expert and former Indian envoy to Beijing, was appointed today as deputy national security adviser in the national security council secretariat. Misri will report to national security adviser Ajit Doval. The other two deputy NSAs are Rajender Khanna and Datta Pandsalgikar.

Also read: Kerala ranks top on Niti Aayog Health Index; UP ranked the worst

Misri, a 1989 batch IFS officer, will come in place of Pankaj Saran who demits office on December 31, 2021. Saran was a former envoy to Russia. Misri has worked in the prime minister’s office before and is well versed with the strategic environment in Indo Pacific. While Vikram Misri joins the NSCS, Pradeep Kumar Rawat has taken over as India’s envoy to China.