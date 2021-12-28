3-day weekend: Authority in Sharjah announces new circular

Sharjah: The Sharjah Human Resources Department issued a circular regarding implementing the new workweek system in government departments. The authority said that the official working hours for Sharjah government employees start from 7:30am 3:30pm – Monday to Thursday.

As per the circular, the government employees must work for at least eight hours per day. Sharjah will implement the new four-day workweek from Monday to Thursday, and the weekend will be Friday to Sunday.