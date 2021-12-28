DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

3-day weekend: Authority in Sharjah announces new circular

Dec 28, 2021, 11:34 pm IST

Sharjah: The Sharjah Human Resources Department issued a circular regarding implementing the new workweek system in government departments.  The authority said that  the official working hours for Sharjah government employees start from 7:30am 3:30pm – Monday to Thursday.

Also Read: Dubai Shopping Festival announce VAT-free shopping deal 

As per the circular, the government employees must work for at least eight hours per day. Sharjah will implement the new four-day workweek from Monday to Thursday, and the weekend will be Friday to Sunday.

Tags
shortlink
Dec 28, 2021, 11:34 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button