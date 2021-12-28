68-year-old man murdered in Wayanad: Woman, 2 minor daughters arrested

Wayanad: A dead body of an elderly man was found packed in a sack at Aayiramkolli in Ambalavayal on Monday. The deceased is identified as Muhammad (68). A woman and her two minor daughters surrendered before the police in connection with the case. The two girls are aged 15 and 16, said police.

It is learnt that the murder took place around 11 am on Monday. The woman and her daughters were tenants at Muhammad’s house. As per the statement of the accused, Muhammad attempted to rape the woman when his wife left home. A scuffle broke out after the girls rushed to rescue their mother from Muhammad. They informed the police that Muhammed died after they smashed his head with an axe. Later, they packed his body in a sack and disposed of it in an abandoned well close to the house.

The woman along with the daughters surrendered before the police on Monday evening. In the statement to police, the girls revealed that Muhammad attempted to molest their mother earlier also. At the same time, police stated that no complaint was registered against the deceased in this regard. They added that the arrest of the trio has been recorded on Tuesday and the girls will be produced before juvenile court on Wednesday.