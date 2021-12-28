Emirates Airlines suspends flights from two more countries

Dubai: Emirates Airlines has suspended commercial passenger flights from Angola and Guinea until further notice, starting from December 28. The national air carrier of Dubai has also imposed restrictions on flights from Conakry to Dakar. Outbound passenger operations from Dubai to these destinations will remain unaffected.

Also Read: Abu Dhabi issues new entry rules for visitors within UAE

Earlier this week, Emirates had suspended flights from Kenya, Ethiopia and Tanzania until further notice. The Emirates Airlines took this decision as the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Emergency Management Authority and the General Civil Aviation Authority in the UAE had imposed restrictions on entry for passengers from these African countries.