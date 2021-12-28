Greece announce more restrictions

Athens: The Greek government announced more restrictions in the country to contain the spread of Omicron variant of Covid-19. The new measures will come into force from January 3-16.

As per the new guidelines, high-protection masks would be compulsory at supermarkets, public transport and eating establishments. Bars and restaurants will have to close at midnight and no standing customers at entertainment venues will be allowed. There will also be a maximum limit of six people per table.

The government also capped the attendance of sports events to 10% of capacity or an upper limit of 1,000 people. Only people with a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours will only be allowed to visit hospitals.