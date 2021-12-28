Gulf country announces revised entry rules

Muscat: Oman has announced new entry rules. The Supreme Committee to tackle Covid-19 has made two-dose vaccination mandatory for expats aged 18 and above to enter Oman. All the expats must also produce a negative PCR test taken 72 hours before their arrival.

The committee also decided to lift the entry ban imposed on passengers from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, and Mozambique. The committee has also announced that vaccination is a mandatory condition for entry into public institutions and private facilities, while adhering to the preventive measures.