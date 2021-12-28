India approves Merck’s Covid-19 pill and two more vaccines for emergency use

Health Minister announced on Twitter that Merck’s COVID-19 tablet molnupiravir, as well as Serum Institute’s Covovax and Biological E’s Corbevax coronavirus vaccines, have received emergency use authorization.

Molnupiravir will be developed in India by 13 companies for limited usage in the event of an emergency for the treatment of adult COVID-19 patients, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.

Merck signed non-exclusive voluntary licencing agreements with Aurobindo Pharma , Cipla, Sun Pharmaceuticals and others earlier this year to manufacture and supply molnupiravir in India.

Molnupiravir received an EUA from the US FDA last week for the treatment of mild-to-moderate coronavirus illness in adults.