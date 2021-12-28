Iran resumes nuclear talks with US, with Tehran focusing on sanctions relief

Iran and the US started indirect negotiations on Monday to save the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, with Tehran focusing on one side of the original deal, which is eliminating sanctions against it, despite little progress on reining in its nuclear operations.

After adding some new demands from Iran’s side to a working draft, the seventh round of discussions, which was the first under Iran’s new President Ebrahim Raisi, ended ten days ago. Western powers complained that the progress was slow and that negotiators only had ‘weeks, not months’ before the 2015 agreement would be declared meaningless.

Little remains of the Iran nuclear deal, which removed sanctions in exchange for limits on Tehran’s nuclear operations. In 2018 , the then US Prez Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the agreement, reimposing sanctions, and Iran later broke several of the deal’s nuclear constraints and continued to push well beyond them.

‘We should have a positive outcome if we work hard in the days and weeks ahead…. It will be really difficult, extremely difficult. Both in Tehran and in Washington, difficult political decisions must be made,’ Enrique Mora, the European Union’s ambassador, spoke during a press briefing about the talks’ progress.

He was speaking just after the remaining accord parties – Iran, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, Germany and the European Union – formally kicked off the round on Monday evening.