Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg buys 110 more acres of land in Hawaii for 127 crore

The internet millionaire and CEO of Facebook’s parent company, Meta, acquired 110 extra acres of land on the island of Kauai. With this latest addition, Zuckerberg’s home on the north coast of Kauai, which he dubbed Ko’olau Ranch, has expanded to roughly 1,500 acres.

According to Andrew Gomes of the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, Zuckerberg paid $17 million for the property, which contains a century-old reservoir with a dam that burst in 2006, causing a flood that killed seven people. The reservoir has not been fixed and is deemed dangerous, but Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, have stated that they are dedicated to meeting the legal obligations around the reservoir.

This is Zuckerberg’s second acquisition of the year: in March, he spent $53 million for approximately 600 acres on Kauai, which included a public beach and a thriving cow ranch. This was in addition to the 750 acres he bought nearby in 2014.

‘Mark and Priscilla continue to make their home at Ko’olau Ranch’, their spokesperson Ben LaBolt said on Monday. He added that the couple had ‘worked closely with a number of community partners to operate a working ranch, promote conservation, produce sustainable agriculture and protect wildlife and look forward to expanding their efforts to include this additional property’.

However, throughout the seven years since they settled on the island, the couple’s presence has remained contentious. Many locals considered Zuckerberg’s land purchases as a ‘new monarchy’ that failed to respect the history of the island.