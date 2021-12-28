Nikhil Dwivedi to produce biopic on Rajesh Khanna; Farah Khan to direct

A biopic of India’s first superstar, Rajesh Khanna, is in the works. With roles in films like Anand, Aradhana, Kati Patang, Amar Prem, and Khamoshi, the word ‘superstar’ was coined to describe the actor’s meteoric rise to fame.

Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi is set to produce the biopic after acquiring the rights to adapt Gautam Chintamani’s book ‘Dark Star: The Loneliness of Being Rajesh Khanna’ into a film. While Gautam will work on the adaptation, Farah Khan is reportedly in discussions to helm the film.

Also Read: ‘Not postponing ‘RRR’ release’: Producer refutes reports

Commenting about the same Farah Khan shared, ‘Yes I have read Gautam’s book and it’s very fascinating. It’s definitely an exciting story. We are in a conversation over this but I cannot comment more’.