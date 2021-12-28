Omicron grounds US flights, Fauci proposes air travel vaccine mandate

On Monday, as the Omicron cases surge among the airline employees in the United States, hundreds of flights were cancelled, which prompted the country’s top infectious disease expert to recommend that the government should consider mandatory vaccination for domestic travels.

Thousands of passengers waited in airport lines and on customer service phone lines to re-book flights, even days after they were initially scheduled, capping a gloomy Christmas weekend.

Airlines, like other businesses, have had staffing challenges in recent days due to the spread of infections caused by the Omicron strain, which has kept pilots, cabin crew and other personnel at home.

Travel has also been hampered by bad weather. According to the flight tracking website flightaware.com, 1,208 flights into, within and out of the United States had been cancelled by Monday afternoon.