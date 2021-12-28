Punjab ready for change: Kejriwal on Chandigarh civic poll results

The AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday that the success of the party in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections is a portent of the coming change in Punjab, which will go for assembly elections early next year.

In addition to congratulating his party’s victorious candidates and workers, he stated that the people of Chandigarh had chosen ‘honest politics‘ of the AAP over the ‘corrupt politics’ of competing parties.

In the final results announced on Monday, the AAP won 14 of 35 wards. The BJP, which had a majority in the previous Municipal Corporation House, finished in second with 12 seats, followed by the Congress with eight and the Shiromani Akali Dal with one.

‘The victory of Aam Aadmi Party in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation is a sign of ensuing change in Punjab. People of Chandigarh have today chosen honest politics of AAP, rejecting corrupt politics’, Kejriwal tweeted.

‘Many congratulations to all the winning candidates and workers of the AAP. Punjab is ready for change’, he further added.

The AAP, the largest opposition party of Punjab, ran for the first time in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections.