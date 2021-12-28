Samantha and Naga Chaitanya spotted together post their separation? Read on

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya’s split in October this year was difficult to accept for their fans. While they never said publicly why they divorced, sources stated that Chay’s family did not approve of the types of assignments the actress was accepting. The separated couple were snapped together for the first time three months after they announced their split at the Ramanaidu Studio, where they went for their respective professional responsibilities.

As per reports, Samantha wrapped up the first schedule of her next film, Yashoda, while Chaitanya was at the Studio filming for Bangarraju. The actors did not talk to each other and left in their own cars when their job was completed.

Earlier, the actress commented about the social media harassment she is frequently subjected to during her appearance on the Film Companion retrospective on 2021’s top performances. She also discussed the mental turmoil she went through following her divorce. Samantha and Chaitanya confirmed their divorce in October, putting an end to weeks of speculation.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan’s look from upcoming film leaked

‘With everything that has happened in my personal life in 2021, I really have no expectations. All my carefully-laid plans have crumbled, so I have no expectations. I’m open to whatever the future has in store for me, I’ll give it my very best’, Samantha said.

On the work front, Samantha has been getting a lot of attention for her unique dance song in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise – Part I. Her portrayal in The Family Man 2 earned her critical praise as well as a number of awards.