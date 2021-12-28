Strengthening of public health system and dedication of health workers ensured its success: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the state was ranked best-performer in the health parameters because the policy focused on strengthening the public health system along with the dedication of the health workers of the state.

‘Kerala has emerged again as the best performing large state in @NITIAayog’s #HealthIndex. The core reasons of this achievement are the policy that focuses on strengthening the public health system & the dedication of our health workers to ensure its success’, the Kerala CM tweeted.

Kerala has emerged again as the best performing large state in @NITIAayog's #HealthIndex. The core reasons of this achievement are the policy that focuses on strengthening the public health system & the dedication of our healthworkers to ensure its success. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) December 28, 2021

Kerala has emerged again as the top ranking state in terms of overall health performance among larger states, whereas Uttar Pradesh was ranked the worst, according to the fourth Health Index launched by Niti Aayog. The report which has been prepared in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare with technical assistance from the World Bank, said that Tamil Nadu and Telangana have emerged as the second and third best performers, respectively, on health parameters.

Read more: Kerala ranks top on Niti Aayog Health Index; UP ranked the worst