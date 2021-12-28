‘Walking Fish’ spotted in Australia after 22 years

The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), Australia’s national research organisation, announced the discovery of a rare pink handfish along the Tasmanian shore after 22 years. The last time it was spotted was in 1999.

The name comes from the little hand-like feature that the fish uses to move on the seabed. As this aquatic critter, which belongs to the anglerfish family, is rarely observed, experts believe its existence is in jeopardy. As a result, it was placed in the endangered category.

The Australian marine researchers deployed an underwater camera underneath the Tasman Fracture Marine Park’s seafloor in February, and when they reviewed the footage later that year, they found the pink handfish. The Taman Fracture Marine Park is recognised for a deep crack in the earth’s crust that allows scientists to study marine life up to 4,000 metres below the surface.

It is worth noting that the pink handfish is usually located in shallow waters, but this time it was discovered at a depth of 150 metres, surprising the experts.