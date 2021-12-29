An emirate in UAE makes PCR test mandatory for students to return to schools

Sharjah: The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) has made PCR test mandatory for all students to return to schools. The SPEA announced that off-line classes will continue in the emirate.

Schools, nurseries and colleges will reopen after the winter break on January 3, 2022. Staff and students aged over 12 must submit a negative result of a Covid test taken within 96 hours prior to the resumption of classes. Extracurricular activities, morning assembly and school trips will remain suspended until further notice.

Also Read: UAE Central Bank issues 7 commemorative silver coins to honour founding fathers

Earlier on Tuesday, the UAE authorities announced that classes in educational institutions would go online for the first two weeks of the second semester. Abu Dhabi has announced a shift to online learning for the first two weeks and Dubai has announced that offline learning would continue in schools across the Emirate.