Commodity Market: Gold price dips down marginally

Mumbai: Gold prices slipped down marginally in the commodity market. As per market experts, gold price may remain thin and range-bound this week.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures dipped marginally by 0.09% or Rs 43 at Rs 47,999 per 10 gram. Silver futures edged lower by 0.08% or Rs 50 at Rs 62,464 per kg.

In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold edged lower by Rs 160 to Rs 36120. One gram gold is trading at Rs 4515.

Also Read: Lawsuit claiming LinkedIn overcharged advertisers dismissed in US

In the international market, price of spot gold remains unchanged at $ 1,804.78 per ounce . US gold futures dropped 0.3% to $ 1,805.20. Among other precious metals, price of silver was down 0.1% at $ 22.96 an ounce, platinum was 0.7% lower at $ 968.69, and palladium dropped 1.5% to $ 1,959.21.