Duo arrested for vandalising Jesus Christ’s statue in Ambala

Ambala police arrested two men in connection with vandalising the statue of Jesus Christ on Tuesday at an old church in the cantonment area on the intervening night of December 25 and 26. Sandeep Kumar, 27, and Ravinder Kumar, 28, were arrested after they allegedly damaged the statue and other decorations at the church under the influence of alcohol, according to Superintendent of Police (SP) Jashandeep Singh Randhawa.

‘Sandeep is an engineer who previously worked for private companies before joining the public works department (B&R) as a full-time employee. Ravinder is a Class 12 pass out who has worked for a number of private pharmaceutical companies. Both are first-time offenders’, he added.

The case was investigated by three police teams under a SIT led by ASP Pooja Dabla. The suspects were apprehended by the CIA-1 police unit, which was led by in-charge Sandeep Kumar. The accused will be produced in a court on Wednesday and remand will be sought, police said.

The suspects will face charges of defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion, house-trespass and others.