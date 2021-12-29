Gulf country announce new Covid-19 restrictions

Doha: Qatar government has announced new Covid-19 safety restrictions in the country. The decision was taken in the cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister and Minister of Interior His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani. The new restrictions will come into force from December 1, 2021, until further notice.

Face Masks were made mandatory in the country. People must wear masks both in the closed and open public places. Prior permission from the Ministry of Public Health is required for conducting conference, exhibition or event.

Conferences, exhibitions and events can be held with 75% capacity. Events can be held in closed places with 50% capacity. 90% of the attendees must be fully vaccinated or must produce a Rapid Antigen test or PCR test approved by the Ministry of Public Health.