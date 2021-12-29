Gulf country extend deadline to recruit expats for private sector

Muscat: The Ministry of Labour in Oman has extended the deadline to recruit expats for private sector companies in the country. The deadline is extended up to March 31, 2022.

‘In light of the facilities provided by the Ministry of Labour to private sector companies and facilities to mitigate the effects of the pandemic, the Ministry of Labour announced a grace period to extend the work of licenses to bring in expat manpower ending on 31 December to 31 March 2022’, said the Ministry in statement.

Also Read: 4 banks in UAE announce Sunday holiday for branches

Earlier the ministry had extended the expat work contract registration deadline. The ministry had given an additional period of time for business owners and institutions to complete the registration of work contracts for expatriate workers until the end of January 2022.