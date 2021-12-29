Gulf country makes face masks and social distancing mandatory

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has decided to make face masks and social distancing mandatory in all indoor and outdoor events and activities. The new rule will come into force from 7 am on Thursday, December 30. The decision was taken by the health authorities due to a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases and the occurrence of new mutation of the virus .

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia reported 744 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death on Wednesday. Of the new cases, 187 were recorded in Riyadh, 155 in Makkah, 149 in Jeddah, 32 in Hofuf, 22 in Madinah, 22 in Al-Mubarraz, 18 in Al-Khobar, 16 in Arar, and 14 in Dammam.

The total number of recoveries in the country increased to 541,388 after 231 more patients recovered from the virus. The death toll is at 8874. Over 50.1 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the country to date.