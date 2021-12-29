‘Learned about her for 1st time’: Mahindra on India-born CEO of Tinder’s parent firm

Anand Mahindra recently took to his Twitter handle to raise a few questions about the CEO of Tinder’s parent company, Shar Dubey, who is Indian-born yet does not feature on any lists of global CEOs of Indian heritage. He wondered whether it was because she runs matchmaking websites.

Anand Mahindra is well-known for his active participation on social media. Mahindra posted a New York Times article on December 28 that said, ‘As other CEOs avoided the controversy, Shar Dubey, who runs online dating sites including http://Match.com, OkCupid and Tinder, confronted the Texas abortion law head-on. She created a fund to support employees affected by the new law’.

Sharing the post, Mahindra wrote, ‘Have to admit, this is the first time I’ve learned about her. Is she not often cited in the lists of global Indian-origin CEOs because the companies she leads are matchmaking sites? Tinder is the world’s most popular dating app. It’s a behemoth. She deserves to be in the spotlight’.

Have to admit,this is the first time I’ve learned about her. Is she not often cited in the lists of global Indian-origin CEOs because the companies she leads are matchmaking sites? Tinder is the world’s most popular dating app. It’s a behemoth. She deserves to be in the spotlight https://t.co/IU2ivZDSOI — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 28, 2021

Also Read: Lawsuit claiming LinkedIn overcharged advertisers dismissed in US

Sharmistha ‘Shar’ Dubey is the CEO of Match Group, a $40 billion digital conglomerate that includes Tinder, Match.com, OkCupid, and Hinge. She has been labelled ‘the boss of romance’. Dubey grew up in Jamshedpur and graduated from IIT with a degree in engineering. She was also a classmate of Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

Furthermore, Mahindra’s tweet was well-received by the Twitter community. ‘Very rarely are women co-creators/co-founders or in leadership position given the credit/recognition even today. There are diamonds galore in the rough. Time to create our own leadership top 100 lists?’ a user commented, while another added, ‘Absolutely spot on sir…she deserves the spotlight…but so far never appeared in any list of CEO s on the social media’.