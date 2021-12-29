Mamata going unconstitutional? ‘Hurtful ‘says Bengal Guv on remark from Goa 

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar termed on Wednesday that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s remark in Goa as ‘hurtful’ and said that it is not in sync with constitutional norms or fact scenario.

‘Your stance, while being on a political trip to Goa is hurtful and not in sync with constitutional norms or fact scenario. Seek to engage with you on this count as we both constitutional functionaries must act in harmony to serve people in dire need’, Dhankar tweeted. ‘Functionaries of TMC and Ministers have publicly used most foul vituperative language defaming and insulting Governor. Undeterred by these would continue to earnestly work to secure governance as per constitution and law. Present scenario alarmingly worrisome’, another tweet read.

Functionaries @AITCofficial and Ministers @MamataOfficial have publicly used most foul vituperative language defaming & insulting Governor. Undeterred by these would continue to earnestly work to secure governance as per constitution & law. Present scenario alarmingly worrisome. pic.twitter.com/FDPJyXyjAS — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 29, 2021

Dhankar also shared a video clip on Twitter in which Mamata Banerjee can be heard saying in a speech ‘a king lives in Raj Bhawan, who talks like he is the national president of BJP’. Sharing the video, Dhankar wrote that he was ‘stunned’ by Mamata Banerjee’s remarks, while on a political visit to Goa- an unexpected act of impropriety. ‘On December 16 urged CM for interaction as constitutional functionaries must act in harmony to serve people. No response-why no dialogue and deliberation!’, he added.

Dhankhar and Mamata have been at loggerheads over various issues ranging from the signing of bills passed by the state assembly to appointments in state-run universities. Recently, the two have locked horns over alleged violence and violation of election norms in Kolkata civic assembly polls and deployment of central police forces in the upcoming civic polls in different districts of the state.