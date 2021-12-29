Minister hints fare hike; Auto-taxi strike called off in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Transport Minister Antony Raju has given hints that auto-taxi fares will likely go up in the state. During a meeting with the auto-taxi workers, the minister observed their demand to increase the fare as reasonable. The minister also directed the Justice Ramachandran Committee to study this topic and submit a report within a month.

The auto-taxi unions said they have called off the strike followed by the talks with Minister Antony Raju. The strike was scheduled to begin from Wednesday midnight.

Also read: Salman Khan drives auto-rickshaw on Panvel streets; Video goes viral

The minister further said that strict action will be taken against fake taxis running in the state. Auto-taxi workers demanded to revise the fare in proportion to fuel price hike and other costs. The last time auto-taxi fares were increased by the Government was in 2018.