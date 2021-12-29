Social distancing measures reimposed in Two Holy Mosques in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Holy Mosques in Saudi Arabia has decided to reimpose social distancing measures in the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah. The measures will come into force from 7 a.m. on Thursday.

All visitors and workers have been asked to wear masks, adhere to the entry dates according to the permits issued. Worshipers and pilgrims have been asked to maintain social distancing.

The Saudi government lifted social distancing norms in the two holy mosques and allowed full capacity in October .